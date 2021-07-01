VICTORY: Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Election Integrity Laws Dealing Blow To Democrat Fraud Attempts











The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Arizona’s new voting laws that push for a more secure election are not in breach of the Voting Rights Act. The move will come as a major blow to Democrats who rely on weak ballot integrity to claim marginal victories in swing states.

According to the Associated Press:

The court, by a 6-3 vote, reversed a lower court ruling in deciding that Arizona’s limits on who can return early ballots for another person and refusal to count ballots cast in the wrong precinct are not racially discriminatory.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco had held that the measures disproportionately affected Black, Hispanic and Native American voters in violation of the landmark Voting Rights Act.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for a conservative majority that the state’s interest in the integrity of elections justified the measures.

The court rejected the idea that showing that a state law disproportionately affects minority voters is enough to prove a violation of the law.

